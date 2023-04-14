Home>>
Straw dragon dance promotes Mulam ethnic tradition in Guangxi
(Ecns.cn) 15:25, April 14, 2023
Villagers perform straw dragon dance at Dongmen town of Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County, Hechi City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 12, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liao Guangfu)
Luocheng Mulam Autonomous County is the only Mulam Autonomous County in China. Straw dragon dance is performed to pray for bumper harvests and listed as an intangible cultural heritage in Guangxi in 2010.
