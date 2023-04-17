Gourmet competition marks traditional Sanyuesan festival in S China's Guangxi

Xinhua) 08:46, April 17, 2023

Candidates present their creations for a contest of colorful meals made with glutinous rice at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023. A gourmet competition was held here on Saturday to mark the traditional Sanyuesan festival, which falls on the third day of the third month on the lunar calendar. Hundreds of dishes made with indigenous produces participated in the competition. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Judges evaluate candidate creations for a contest of colorful meals made with glutinous rice at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023.

Candidates present their creations for a contest of specialty dishes at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023.

Candidate creations for a contest of colorful meals made with glutinous rice are pictured at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023.

Candidates arrange their creations for a contest of colorful meals made with glutinous rice at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023.

Primary school pupils watch candidate creations for a contest of colorful meals made with glutinous rice at a cultural square in Dahua Yao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 15, 2023.

