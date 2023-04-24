Sanyuesan Cultural and Tourism Festival held in S China's Guangxi

The Sanyuesan Cultural and Tourism Festival was held in Wuming district, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region from April 20 to 23.

In Guangxi, the third day of the third month of the lunar calendar, or Sanyuesan in Chinese, was an important occasion for people to sing in the call-response style.

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the Sanyuesan Cultural and Tourism Festival in Wuming district of Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo courtesy of the convergence media center of Wuming)

A total of 23 events, including singing, a fashion show with costumes of the Zhuang ethnic group, bamboo stick dances, a culinary festival and an exhibit of cultural and creative products took place during the festival to highlight the deep culture of the Zhuang ethnic group.

Photo shows a song-and-dance performance at the opening ceremony of the Sanyuesan Cultural and Tourism Festival in Wuming district, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ma Xin)

At the opening of the festival on April 22, intangible cultural heritage items with distinctive ethnic features were displayed and presented, a fashion show was held to highlight the costumes of the Zhuang ethnic group and a culinary festival was held.

Photo shows a presentation on how to make Lemon Duck, a delicacy in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ma Xin)

Photo shows a presentation on how to make five-color glutinous rice, a delicacy in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ma Xin)

Eight townships under the Wuming district also organized events to celebrate the festival, attracting local residents and tourists.

As one of the birthplaces of the Zhuang culture, Wuming started hosting the Sanyuesan festival in 1980. Today, the festival has become a bright calling card for Wuming's culture.

Citizens and tourists watch performances at the Sanyuesan Cultural and Tourism Festival in Wuming district, Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Ma Xin)

In 2014, the Wuming Sanyuesan festival was listed as a national-level intangible cultural heritage in China.

