Safflowers enter harvest season in Yumin County, NW China

Xinhua) 10:16, July 08, 2023

Villagers pick safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

