Safflowers enter harvest season in Yumin County, NW China
Villagers pick safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A villager picks safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A villager picks safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
A villager picks safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Villagers pick safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Villagers pick safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a villager drying safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows villagers drying safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows a villager drying safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Villagers pick safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 7, 2023. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows villagers harvesting and drying safflower threads in Jianggesi Township of Yumin County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Covering an area of 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares), safflowers in Yumin County have recently entered the harvest season. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang Story: Museum owner honors struggles, virtues of the past
- Rabbit farming brings wealth to farmers in Hotan, NW China's Xinjiang
- Border guards patrol in Xinjiang's 'mosquito kingdom'
- World's first desert rail loop injects vitality in southern Xinjiang's economic, social development
- Pastoral picture in Xinjiang
- Unique views along Duku Highway
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.