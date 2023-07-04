Home>>
Unique views along Duku Highway
(People's Daily App) 16:10, July 04, 2023
This photographer waited patiently for three days to get a clear view of the Duku Highway in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Chinese netizens have been impressed, saying this is definitely the work of the magic of nature.
(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; source: Shijie-app; photographer: Zhang Kunkun)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang's agricultural products thrive, winning nationwide favor
- Mega green hydrogen project begins operations in China's Xinjiang
- Turpan receives 2.53 million tourist visits in NW China's Xinjiang
- In pics: Beautiful scenery of Narat Grasslands in NW China's Xinjiang
- National park project boosts desert biodiversity in China's Xinjiang
- Across China: Kashgar blends multi-ethnic culture, facilitates Eurasian commerce
- Fishing festival held in Xinjiang to greet new fishing season
- Xinjiang's scenic highway reopens to traffic after seasonal closure
- Feature: Australian woman defies online attacks after questioning rumors about Xinjiang
- Sci-tech innovation turns desert sands into arable land
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.