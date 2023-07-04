Unique views along Duku Highway

2023-07-04

This photographer waited patiently for three days to get a clear view of the Duku Highway in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Chinese netizens have been impressed, saying this is definitely the work of the magic of nature.

(Produced by Di Jingyuan and Dong Feng; source: Shijie-app; photographer: Zhang Kunkun)

