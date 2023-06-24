Fishing festival held in Xinjiang to greet new fishing season
A performance is staged during the 16th Fishing Festival in the Open Season of Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2023.
The fishing festival was held here on Friday to greet the new fishing season. Late summer and autumn are the harvesting seasons for fishing in Bosten Lake. Located in the central part of Xinjiang, Bosten Lake is the country's largest inland freshwater lake and it is the biggest fishery base in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaocheng)
Fishermen catch fish using a net at the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2023.
A water stunt show is staged during the 16th Fishing Festival in the Open Season of Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2023.
A ceremony is held during the 16th Fishing Festival in the Open Season of Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2023.
A fisherman displays a newly-caught fish at the Bosten Lake in Bohu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 23, 2023.
