Int'l lavender tourism festival kicks off in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:21, June 19, 2023

Tourists watch a drone performance at a park in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

Tourists watch a performance at Huiyuan ancient town in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

A tourist selects lavender products in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

Tourists visit a lavender farm in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15.

People pose for wedding photos in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

A tourists poses for photos at a homestay in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

Tourists visit a lavender farm in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

A tourist dances at Huiyuan ancient town in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023.

