Int'l lavender tourism festival kicks off in Xinjiang
Tourists watch a drone performance at a park in Huocheng County,northwest China's XinjiangUygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists watch a performance at Huiyuan ancient town in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A tourist selects lavender products in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit a lavender farm in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
People pose for wedding photos in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A tourists poses for photos at a homestay in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Tourists visit a lavender farm in Sigong Village of Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
A tourist dances at Huiyuan ancient town in Huocheng County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 16, 2023. Swathes of beautiful lavender is luring a large number of tourists to Huocheng County. An international lavender tourism festival kicked off in Huocheng on June 15. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's largest desert transforms into green development powerhouse for Xinjiang
- Interview: "Xinjiang is a tool" for U.S. to misrepresent China, says Swedish expert
- Xinjiang Story: Uygur designer weaves dreams into traditional clothing
- Xinjiang logs robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May
- Stable power supply brings better life to residents in Datong township, Xinjiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.