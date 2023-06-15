Xinjiang logs robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May

Xinhua) 17:05, June 15, 2023

URUMQI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered a drastic growth of 85.9 percent year on year to 125.06 billion yuan (about 17.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2023, said local customs authorities on Thursday.

During the period, Xinjiang's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 115.42 billion yuan, up 89.3 percent year on year, while its trade with five Central Asian countries reached 100.13 billion yuan, growing by 99.9 percent year on year, said the Urumqi customs.

Private enterprises in Xinjiang showed a strong performance in foreign trade from January to May, with their trade volume reaching 117.84 billion yuan, soaring 100.4 percent year on year.

The exports of agricultural products, labor-intensive products, and mechanical and electrical products saw robust growth in the period.

