Xinjiang logs robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May
URUMQI, June 15 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered a drastic growth of 85.9 percent year on year to 125.06 billion yuan (about 17.5 billion U.S. dollars) in the first five months of 2023, said local customs authorities on Thursday.
During the period, Xinjiang's foreign trade with countries along the Belt and Road reached 115.42 billion yuan, up 89.3 percent year on year, while its trade with five Central Asian countries reached 100.13 billion yuan, growing by 99.9 percent year on year, said the Urumqi customs.
Private enterprises in Xinjiang showed a strong performance in foreign trade from January to May, with their trade volume reaching 117.84 billion yuan, soaring 100.4 percent year on year.
The exports of agricultural products, labor-intensive products, and mechanical and electrical products saw robust growth in the period.
Photos
Related Stories
- Stable power supply brings better life to residents in Datong township, Xinjiang
- China's Xinjiang inks high-end hotel projects worth over 12.6 billion yuan
- China's Xinjiang, five Central Asian countries establish alliance of tourism exchanges, cooperation
- Commentary: Basing sanctions on lies, Washington is true human rights violator in Xinjiang
- China's Xinjiang sees foreign trade volume over 13 bln USD in Jan-April
- Herdsman kept busy with Belt and Road business
- Arab League officials see different Xinjiang from the one portrayed by West
- Xinjiang sees booming tourism in first four months
- Xinjiang's installed capacity of new energy up 20.7 percent
- Cotton farmers taking to the skies with drone technology
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.