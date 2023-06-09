China's Xinjiang sees foreign trade volume over 13 bln USD in Jan-April

Xinhua) 10:52, June 09, 2023

URUMQI, June 8 (Xinhua) -- The foreign trade volume of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region amounted to 94.95 billion yuan (about 13.3 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, said local customs authorities on Thursday.

The customs authorities have actively helped the region's enterprises in industries like chemical, textile and garment, and mechanical and electrical engineering to adjust their export plans and expand their share in emerging markets, including those along the Belt and Road and in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) countries, said Li Qinghua, deputy head of Urumqi Customs during a press conference on Xinjiang's improved business environment and new development pattern.

In the first four months of 2023, the number of China-Europe freight train trips also saw an increase, according to the region's two major land ports. Alataw Pass handled 2,125 China-Europe freight trains, up 12.91 percent year on year, while the railway port of Horgos logged 2,485 such trains, up 14.8 percent, the customs added.

