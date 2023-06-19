Qiuci culture and tourism festival kicks off in Kuqa City, Xinjiang
People watch an opera performance during the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
Children play guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
Danceers perform at the opening ceremony of the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
Danceers perform at the opening ceremony of the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Int'l lavender tourism festival kicks off in Xinjiang
- China's largest desert transforms into green development powerhouse for Xinjiang
- Interview: "Xinjiang is a tool" for U.S. to misrepresent China, says Swedish expert
- Xinjiang Story: Uygur designer weaves dreams into traditional clothing
- Xinjiang logs robust foreign trade growth in Jan-May
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.