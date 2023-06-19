Qiuci culture and tourism festival kicks off in Kuqa City, Xinjiang

Xinhua) 13:33, June 19, 2023

People watch an opera performance during the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Children play guzheng, a traditional Chinese musical instrument, during the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Danceers perform at the opening ceremony of the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Danceers perform at the opening ceremony of the Qiuci culture and tourism festival in Kuqa City of Aksu Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 17, 2023. The Qiuci culture tourism festival kicked off here on Saturday. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

