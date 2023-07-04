Xinjiang's agricultural products thrive, winning nationwide favor

The agriculture and animal husbandry sector in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region saw robust growth in the first half of the year, with its produce gaining nationwide popularity.

At two recent fairs showcasing Xinjiang's agricultural products, held in May in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, and Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, preliminary agreements amounting to 887 million yuan ($122.2 million) and 532 million yuan were respectively secured. Additionally, the following month, an event in Kashgar, Xinjiang, aimed at attracting investment from leading enterprises, led to over 40 cooperation agreements between local and nationwide agriculture and animal husbandry businesses. The total contract value was 3.81 billion yuan.

Photo taken on Dec. 23, 2022 shows a villager feeding pigeons in her house in Dunairik village of Yingwusitan township, Kashgar city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Shiliuyun - Xinjiang Daily/Han Qinyan)

One industry particularly flourishing in Kashgar is pigeon farming, which has become a key growth driver of the local economy. Kashgar Xintou Pigeon Industry Co., Ltd., for instance, has leveraged both online and offline sales channels by participating in various fairs, and successfully expanded into Urumqi's market, according to Zhang Wen, the company's general manager.

"This year, our company has developed six new pigeon products, including squab jam and pigeon soup, and has secured orders totaling 15 million yuan," Zhang said.

Since launching in 2018, the company has established a comprehensive system covering fodder, pigeon cultivation, poultry diseases prevention, processing and sales. It has gradually evolved into a leading agricultural company in Xinjiang. Approximately 16,000 rural households from Kashgar and three counties nearby have become involved in the pigeon farming industry. Each household averages an additional annual income of 3,000 yuan.

"Half of our company's products are sold outside Xinjiang, demonstrating our broad reach," said Zhang.

Moreover, various places across Xinjiang have increased efforts in developing industrial clusters specializing in areas such as grain and oil, cotton, the textile industry, organic fruits and vegetables, and high-quality animal by-products. They are working towards developing a complete agricultural industry chain, incorporating the construction of modern agricultural industrial parks and product processing centers, encouraging high-quality development within the industry.

