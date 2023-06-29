Turpan receives 2.53 million tourist visits in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 10:08, June 29, 2023

Tourists visit the Jiaohe Ruins, a world cultural heritage site, in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

The city of Turpan has received 2.53 million tourist visits from June 1 to 28, an increase of nearly 40 percent over the same period in 2022. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

People visit the Turpan Museum in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the Jiaohe Ruins, a world cultural heritage site, in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

A visitor takes photos at the Turpan Museum in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

A performance is staged at the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2023.

In this aerial photo, tourists visit the Jiaohe Ruins, a world cultural heritage site, in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

People visit the Turpan Museum in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

A tourist selects wine products at the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2023.

People visit the Turpan Museum in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

People visit the Turpan Museum in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 25, 2023.

Tourists visit the Grape Valley scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 26, 2023.

Tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

In this aerial photo, tourists visit the Flaming Mountain scenic area in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, June 27, 2023.

