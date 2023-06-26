Home>>
In pics: Beautiful scenery of Narat Grasslands in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 15:37, June 26, 2023
The Narat Grassland after rain. (Photo/Zhang Wenting)
The Narat Grasslands in Xinyuan county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region was full of vitality after rain. The warm sunshine, gentle breeze, green grass, blooming flowers and snow-covered mountains give the grasslands a feeling of tranquility.
