Harvesters reap wheat at foot of Tianshan Mountains in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 10:09, July 10, 2023

A harvester reaps wheat in Xiaotuguli village, Ershilidian township in Hutubi county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Tao Weiming)

Farmers were busy operating harvesters to reap wheat in fields in Hutubi county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on July 5. To guarantee a smooth harvest, the county government mobilized human resources and machines to speed up the harvest of wheat on 153,000 mu (10,200 hectares) of land.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)