Yuntai Mountain Hanfu Huazhao Festival kicks off in C China’s Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:29, March 16, 2023

Women wearing traditional costumes of Hanfu parade in Yuntai Mountain of Jiaozuo city, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

The fifth Yuntai Mountain Hanfu Huazhao Festival opened on March 11 in Yuntai Mountain, central China’s Henan Province.

The Huazhao Festival, commemorating the birthday of the flower goddess, falls on the second, 12th or 15th day of the second month on the Chinese lunar calendar. People celebrate the festival wearing Hanfu, the traditional Chinese clothing, to show respect for the flowers that accompany the arrival of spring.

During the festival, different culture-themed activities are organized every week. Hundreds of special Hanfu experience activities such as Hanfu weddings, rites and music ceremonies, traditional Chinese music performances, and an intangible cultural heritage market are featured.

To attract more visitors, the Yuntai Mountain scenic area offer free entrance for women and half-price tickets for men from March 1 to March 19. The festival will last until early April.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Du Mingming)