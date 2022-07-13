Xiamen festival presents traditional Chinese costumes
Models show off traditional Chinese attire at the 2022 Cross-Straits Traditional Chinese Clothing Cultural Festival in Xiamen, Fujian Province, July 12, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Bin)
