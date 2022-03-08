Home>>
Young women in traditional Chinese Hanfu celebrate Huachao Festival
(Ecns.cn) 14:47, March 08, 2022
Young women wearing hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, worship "flower god" during a ceremony of Huachao Festival at Yantai Mountain scenic spot, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)
Huachao Festival, also known as "Flower God Festival", refers to the birthday of Hundred Flowers. In ancient China, it is celebrated as a way to show respect for the flowers that accompany the arrival of spring.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Video of snowboarding girl in red Hanfu catches media attention
- 76-year-old grandma wears traditional Chinese Hanfu
- Traditional Chinese costume fashion show kicks off in Hangzhou
- Traditional Hanfu group wedding held in E China
- Young opera learner shows beauty of traditional Chinese culture through Hanfu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.