Young women in traditional Chinese Hanfu celebrate Huachao Festival

Ecns.cn) 14:47, March 08, 2022

Young women wearing hanfu, the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group, worship "flower god" during a ceremony of Huachao Festival at Yantai Mountain scenic spot, Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo: China News Service/Lv Ming)

Huachao Festival, also known as "Flower God Festival", refers to the birthday of Hundred Flowers. In ancient China, it is celebrated as a way to show respect for the flowers that accompany the arrival of spring.

