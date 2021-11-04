Languages

Thursday, November 04, 2021

76-year-old grandma wears traditional Chinese Hanfu

By Zhang Qian (CCTV) 10:00, November 04, 2021

 

An old lady, once an opera actress, loves to wear Chinese traditional clothing Hanfu, and her favorite Hanfu styles are from the Ming and Song dynasties.

