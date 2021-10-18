Home>>
Traditional Chinese costume fashion show kicks off in Hangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 13:15, October 18, 2021
A model in traditional Chinese costume walks the runway on Oct. 17. A fashion show was staged in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province on Sunday to show the beauty of traditional Chinese costume. (Photo: China News Service/Wang Gang)
