Thursday, September 30, 2021

Traditional Hanfu group wedding held in E China

(Ecns.cn) 16:10, September 30, 2021

Newlyweds dressed in traditional Han costumes (Hanfu) attend a group wedding ceremony at a historical and cultural park in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Bo)


