Home>>
Traditional Hanfu group wedding held in E China
(Ecns.cn) 16:10, September 30, 2021
Newlyweds dressed in traditional Han costumes (Hanfu) attend a group wedding ceremony at a historical and cultural park in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Bo)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Young opera learner shows beauty of traditional Chinese culture through Hanfu
- Daughter secretly arranges wedding ceremony for parents at banquet before her own wedding
- Pic story: special wedding photos with grandma
- Couple holds wedding at construction site in Hefei, E China
- Hanfu enthusiasts celebrate cultural festival in SW China’s Chengdu
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.