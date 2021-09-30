We Are China

Traditional Hanfu group wedding held in E China

Ecns.cn) 16:10, September 30, 2021

Newlyweds dressed in traditional Han costumes (Hanfu) attend a group wedding ceremony at a historical and cultural park in Xuzhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 29, 2021. (China News Service/Yang Bo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)