Couple holds wedding at construction site in Hefei, E China

(Xinhua)    10:13, February 09, 2021

Jiang Jifeng and Zhang Xiaoju hold a wedding at a construction site in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 8, 2021. The 27-year-old Jiang Jifeng is a technician of China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau. At the beginning of 2020, Jiang and his fiancee Zhang Xiaoju cancelled their wedding for the sake of the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic. Jiang has been busy working on the construction site since the cancellation a year ago. The couple decided to hold their wedding on the construction site ahead of the Spring Festival, as they chose to stay put over the Spring Festival holiday to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infections during the travel rush. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


