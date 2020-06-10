Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Qingdao holds mass wedding for virus fighters

(People's Daily Online)    17:15, June 10, 2020
Qingdao holds mass wedding for virus fighters

A mass wedding was held in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong province, on June 9, where 27 couples who contributed to the fight against the novel coronavirus got married.

The brides and grooms were all either medical workers, police officers or ordinary citizens, and had voluntarily postponed their original weddings to devote themselves to fighting against the epidemic.

With the epidemic gradually being curbed, the relevant government departments in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao decided to hold a mass wedding for them.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York