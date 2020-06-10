Qingdao holds mass wedding for virus fighters

A mass wedding was held in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao, east China's Shandong province, on June 9, where 27 couples who contributed to the fight against the novel coronavirus got married.

The brides and grooms were all either medical workers, police officers or ordinary citizens, and had voluntarily postponed their original weddings to devote themselves to fighting against the epidemic.

With the epidemic gradually being curbed, the relevant government departments in the West Coast New Area of Qingdao decided to hold a mass wedding for them.