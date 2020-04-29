Zhejiang hosts mass wedding for couples who fought against epidemic

More than 40 couples whose wedding days were delayed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic tied the knot in a group marriage ceremony held in Moganshan town, Deqing county of east China's Zhejiang province on April 25.

(Photo/cnr.cn)

Zhong Nanshan and Li Lanjuan, both academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, sent their best wishes to the couples in a video recording.

"I believe that this epidemic has made everyone more aware of cherishing the people around you. May you start a life journey hand in hand in beautiful Moganshan,” Zhong Nanshan said in his recording.

Many of the newlyweds fought the epidemic in their roles as medical staff, grassroots workers or volunteers.

(Photo/cnr.cn)

"This is going to be the most memorable event of our lives!" said bride Ni Kejing, born in 1999, and Xu Yueyu, her groom born in 1996, the youngest couple to get married that day. Xu Yueyu works at the public security office at Qiandaohu station police station in Hangzhou train station, and Ni Kejing is a nurse at a central health center in Deqing county.

The couple were so busy during the battle against the epidemic that they did not see each other for over 30 days. "During the outbreak, I found that she was very determined and hard-working. Although the epidemic delayed our wedding day, we have become even closer," said Xu Yueyu.

(Photo/cnr.cn)

"The main purpose of this group wedding is to pay tribute to the couples fighting against the epidemic. It is also a gift that we give to them, in the hope that Moganshan will become a new starting point for their happy marriage," said Shen Yaoteng, deputy director of the administrative committee of Mogan Mountain International Tourism Resort.