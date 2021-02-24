Pic story: special wedding photos with grandma

Zhang Jiagang poses for a photo with "grandma" Tang Caiying at home in Fenyi County, Xinyu City of east China's Jiangxi Province, Feb. 19, 2021. Zhang Jiagang, 24 years old, now a firefighter in Fenyi County of Xinyu City, was found abandoned and adopted 24 years ago by Tang Caiying, who is now 85 years old. Tang Caiying and his husband raised up their own daughter and six foundlings on their own by salaries, selling vegetable and waste. In 2001, firefighters in Fenyi County started to aid Tang Caiying and her family after getting to know their experience, and the help lasted for 20 years. In 2016, Zhang Jiagang became a firefighter as he wished to pay back to the society for giving him the chance to live on. In May of 2020, Zhang Jiagang prepared a surprise for his "grandma" and "grandpa", which was taking them to take wedding photos. Due to the physical condition of grandpa, Zhang Jiagang finished the taking of wedding photos with Tang Caiying. These photos went viral online after they were released. Now, Zhang Jiagang and his colleagues aid two students of poverty-stricken families, and he hopes to pass on the love his "grandma" Tang Caiying and the firefighters have given to him. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)