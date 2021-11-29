Video of snowboarding girl in red Hanfu catches media attention

Xinhua) 15:25, November 29, 2021

"It's out of my expectation to be trending on social media," Xiaomei, the snowboarding girl in red Hanfu, said, adding that she's excited about it. On her Douyin profile page, Xiaomei is introduced as a "high-quality extreme sports content producer". The trending video showed Xiaomei's first experience wearing Hanfu, a traditional Chinese Han style costume, while snowboarding in Aletai, Xinjiang, last winter.

Video credit to "Xiaomei is a wild kid", posted on Chinese online video-sharing platform Douyin (the Chinese version of TikTok).

(Source: Douyin)

