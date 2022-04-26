Young artist promotes China’s Hanfu culture in the U.S. after producing series of colorful animated videos

People's Daily Online) 10:54, April 26, 2022

A 29-year-old Chinese woman who is currently working in the U.S. has showcased the beauty of Hanfu costumes to the local community by wearing the traditional Chinese clothing and making animated videos featuring Hanfu clothes.

Photo shows a cartoon picture featuring ladies wearing Hanfu costumes. (Photo/yangtse.com)

The young artist, surnamed Xin, coming from east China’s Shandong Province, is a character designer at Pixar Animation Studios in the U.S.

"When I was surfing the Internet, I saw pictures and videos of young ladies wearing various Hanfu clothes, having come to realize that the clothing were really beautiful. After that, I started wearing Hanfu costumes myself and gradually fell in love with the Hanfu culture," said Xin.

The young artist also expressed that the beautiful Hanfu clothes she and her friends would often wear when they took a walk around the city had garnered widespread attention from local residents in the U.S.

Photo shows the young artist surnamed Xin and her friend taking a walk on a street in the U.S. while wearing Hanfu costumes. (Photo/yangtse.com)

"Quite a lot of foreigners were impressed by the Hanfu costumes that I wore. I told them that the clothes I wore are Hanfu costumes, a type of traditional Chinese clothing, and that there are various styles of Hanfu clothing, such as those originating from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) and those originating from the Wei and Jin dynasties (220-420) in ancient China. By doing this, I always felt a sense of accomplishment and happiness," Xin noted.

"We often heard local people say ‘You look good,’ and ‘I like your hat.’ Actually it was not a hat, but a cloak that I was wearing one day. This is understandable because foreigners know little about Hanfu culture," said Xin.

Photo shows the young artist surnamed Xin and her friend posing for a picture. (Photo/yangtse.com)

In an attempt to promote Hanfu culture in the U.S., the young designer started producing animated videos in which she and her friends would wear Hanfu clothing while engaging in various activities, such as going on a trip somewhere. She then uploaded her works onto video sharing platforms and other global social media platforms so that even more viewers could enjoy them.

The videos, which feature interesting and colorful cartoon pictures and with characters that have exaggerated facial and body expressions, have attracted widespread attention among netizens.

"I didn’t expect that the videos would become so popular," Xin said, while adding that a lot of viewers left comments under her videos by saying that the cartoon characters were really cute and vivid, with the tone of the videos being relaxing and lively.

The young artist said she will keep doing this job in order to showcase the beauty of China’s Hanfu culture to more foreign friends.

Photo shows the young artist surnamed Xin posing for a picture with her friends while wearing Hanfu. (Photo/yangtse.com)

