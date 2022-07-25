Vlogger dresses up, draws audience for traditional clothing

(People's Daily App) 09:47, July 25, 2022

Influencer Ling Qingzi shares short videos of herself wearing hanfu, the Chinese historic clothing style.

Her hanfu cosplay combines elements from different dynasties from Qin Dynasty (221BC–206BC) to Qing Dynasty (1644–1911), mixing and matching with modern clothing.

Since 2018, Ling has created more than 700 videos and gained more than 4 million fans on Douyin, the Chinese domestic version of TikTok.

(Produced by Liu Lin and Xu Rongguang)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)