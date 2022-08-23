Home>>
Generation Z-er shows off traditional Han clothing from all dynasties
(People's Daily App) 10:25, August 23, 2022
Out of her love for hanfu, or traditional Han clothing, Ling Qingzi, a young woman in Southwest China’s Sichuan Province, has revived all the Chinese costumes of all the dynasties and presented them in short videos. These outfits are carefully matched, with their overall color scheme and design full of the charm of Chinese culture.
(Video source: Kuaishou; edited by Sun Shulang and Wang Zi)
