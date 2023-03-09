Languages

Archive

Thursday, March 09, 2023

Home>>

Hanfu costume show performed to welcome Huazhao Festival in Sichuan

(Ecns.cn) 16:08, March 09, 2023

Women in traditional Hanfu costume celebrate Huazhao Festival at Liujiang ancient town of Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

The Huazhao Festival is held in celebration of the flower goddess' birthday on the second, 12th, or 15th day of February in the Chinese lunar calendar.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories