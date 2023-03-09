Home>>
Hanfu costume show performed to welcome Huazhao Festival in Sichuan
(Ecns.cn) 16:08, March 09, 2023
Women in traditional Hanfu costume celebrate Huazhao Festival at Liujiang ancient town of Hongya County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 8, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
The Huazhao Festival is held in celebration of the flower goddess' birthday on the second, 12th, or 15th day of February in the Chinese lunar calendar.
