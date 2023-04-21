Enjoying peony flowers while wearing Hanfu outfits becomes new fashion in Luoyang, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 16:55, April 21, 2023

The ongoing 40th Luoyang Peony Cultural Festival in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province has ignited people's passion for Hanfu culture.

Hanfu is the traditional clothing of the Han ethnic group.

In recent days, Hanfu lovers from across the country have been gathering in Luoyang, wearing Hanfu costumes in the styles of different Chinese dynasties.

At sunset, Luoyi ancient city in Luoyang is filled with tourists wearing Hanfu outfits and holding lanterns, creating a lively atmosphere that reminds one of a bustling street market in ancient times.

In recent years, Luoyang has made efforts to carry forward and drive the innovative development of its traditional culture. It has introduced Hanfu culture to major events such as the peony cultural festival, inviting tourists from home and abroad to experience the cultural charm of the city.

