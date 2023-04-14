Posters: A kaleidoscope of peony-themed products

People's Daily Online) 15:59, April 14, 2023

The philosophy of “using flowers for beauty and peonies for skincare” has been passed on for millennia, in products ranging from peony petal baths to nourishing peony soups. Girls in ancient times would apply rouge made from freshly picked peony petals to their faces. Today, peonies have been found to be rich in polyphenols, a type of organic compounds with strong antioxidant qualities, and are used in many skincare products.

