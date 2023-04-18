China's ancient city Luoyang taps into cultural and tourism resources to boost night economy

People's Daily Online) 14:44, April 18, 2023

Tourists enjoy an art performance in a block featuring the integration of culture, business, and tourism in Luoyang city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Huang Zhengwei)

Luoyang city in central China's Henan Province recently launched a campaign called "ancient capital at 8 p.m." to boost its nighttime economy by further stimulating the dynamism of its cultural and tourism consumption clusters.

Focusing on creating fashionable new consumption scenarios, showcasing Luoyang's new brands of culture and tourism-themed night tours, and generating new highlights of nighttime cultural and tourism consumption, the campaign encourages nighttime cultural and tourism consumption clusters to optimize the provision of products and enrich the business forms of the night economy.

By fostering diversified and enjoyable cultural and tourism consumption experiences, the city intends to inject impetus into its nighttime cultural and tourism market to promote the continuous growth of consumption in the market.

