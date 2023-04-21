A bite of Henan cuisine: Peony Swallow Dish

People's Daily Online) 09:34, April 21, 2023

Starting in the Tang Dynasty (618-907), the Luoyang water banquet originated in Luoyang city, central China’s Henan Province, and is one of the most ancient famous banquets passed on for generations in the country.

Mainly made of Chinese white radishes, sea cucumbers, squids and chicken, with a carved “peony” in the center of the dish, the “Peony Swallow Dish” is the first main dish and the most renowned one of the Luoyang water banquet consisting of 24 dishes.

The “Peony Swallow Dish” was recognized as one of the 10 most classic dishes of Henan cuisine in the China Cuisine List, which includes famous Chinese dishes and themed banquets, and was released on Sept. 10, 2018.

Along with the peony and the Longmen Grottoes, the Luoyang water banquet is considered one of the “Three Wonders of Luoyang.”

Luoyang locals hold the water banquet at weddings, birthday parties, funerals, and other occasions.

