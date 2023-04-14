Unique peony flower in Luoyang protected by guards with swords 24 hours a day

A precious peony variety "Yinsiguanding" is in full bloom at the Sui and Tang Dynasties City Ruins Botanical Garden in Luoyang, Central China's Henan Province recently, attracting throngs of tourists.

The garden assigned many guards dressed in ancient costumes with swords to take shifts 24 hours a day in order to protect the peony flower and keep order. Tourists will be divided in five-people groups, and each group can only watch the flower for 30 seconds.

The inner petals of the peony flower are as intricate as chrysanthemums, and its florescence lasts about 10 days.

