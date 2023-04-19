Peony flowers attract visitors to China's Baixiang

April 19, 2023

Tourists visit a peony garden during a local peony culture festival in Baixiang County, north China's Hebei Province, April 18, 2023. In recent years, the county has promoted the integrated development of peony industry with local tourism, health care, and cultural innovation to boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

A tourist takes selfies at a peony garden during a local peony culture festival in Baixiang County, north China's Hebei Province, April 18, 2023. In recent years, the county has promoted the integrated development of peony industry with local tourism, health care, and cultural innovation to boost rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

