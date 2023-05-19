Home>>
Passionate millennial stylist revitalizes Hanfu culture
(People's Daily Online) 15:58, May 19, 2023
Han Shuang, a stylist born in the 90s, is ardently committed to spreading the allure and elegance of Hanfu, a form of traditional Chinese clothing. Through her passion and persistence, she strives to familiarize more young people with Hanfu, hoping to inspire them to appreciate and embrace it.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
Photos
Related Stories
- Enjoying peony flowers while wearing Hanfu outfits becomes new fashion in Luoyang, C China's Henan
- Hong Kong businessman helps rural women fashion prosperous lives
- Yuntai Mountain Hanfu Huazhao Festival kicks off in C China’s Henan
- Hanfu costume show performed to welcome Huazhao Festival in Sichuan
- Chinese traditional clothing debuts at Venice Carnival
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.