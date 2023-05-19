Passionate millennial stylist revitalizes Hanfu culture

People's Daily Online) 15:58, May 19, 2023

Han Shuang, a stylist born in the 90s, is ardently committed to spreading the allure and elegance of Hanfu, a form of traditional Chinese clothing. Through her passion and persistence, she strives to familiarize more young people with Hanfu, hoping to inspire them to appreciate and embrace it.

