Home>>
Azalea flowers attract tourists in SW China's Guizhou
(People's Daily Online) 10:03, April 29, 2024
|Photo shows blooming azalea flowers on Longquan Mountain in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)
The sight of azalea flowers across Longquan Mountain in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province offered a spectacular view to tourists visiting the mountain on April 25.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- New Asteraceae species discovered in SW China
- Two-colored water lily blooms in SE China's Xiamen
- In pics: Blooming peach flowers in Lhari county, SW China's Xizang
- In pics: Beautiful pear flowers attract tourists in NW China's Qinghai
- Luoyang explores culture related to peony flowers
- Blooming jacaranda trees turn road in SW China's Kunming into wonderland
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.