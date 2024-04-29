Languages

Azalea flowers attract tourists in SW China's Guizhou

(People's Daily Online) 10:03, April 29, 2024
Photo shows blooming azalea flowers on Longquan Mountain in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

The sight of azalea flowers across Longquan Mountain in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province offered a spectacular view to tourists visiting the mountain on April 25.


