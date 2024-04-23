In pics: Beautiful pear flowers attract tourists in NW China's Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 10:10, April 23, 2024

Photo shows blooming pear flowers on a tree in Xiazhai village, Ledu district, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Liping)

Old pear trees planted on around 100 mu (6.67 hectares) of land are in bloom in Xiazhai village, Ledu district, Haidong city, northwest China's Qinghai Province. The gentle spring breeze carries the sweet fragrance, and attracts a steady flow of tourists who come to admire and capture the beauty of the flowers.

In recent years, Ledu district has leveraged its ecological advantages by promoting the growth of the flower, fruit, vegetable, sightseeing, and leisure tourism industries. This strategic approach has not only boosted the incomes of local farmers but also revitalized the rural area.

