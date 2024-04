We Are China

Peach blossoms attract tourists in SW China's Xizang

People's Daily Online) 14:25, April 08, 2024

Photo shows blooming peach flowers and snow-capped mountains in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Zekun)

Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is adorned with beautiful peach flowers in spring. The peach blossoms in Nyingchi city in the region are attracting throngs of tourists.

Photo shows blooming peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Zekun)

Photo shows blooming peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Zekun)

Photo shows blooming peach blossoms in Nyingchi, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Zhang Zekun)

Photo shows blooming peach blossoms in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Yuyao)

Tourists appreciate blooming peach blossoms in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Xu Yuyao)

Photo shows peach flowers in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

A woman poses for a picture under a peach tree in full bloom in Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

Photo shows blooming peach flowers in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Tsering Norbu)

