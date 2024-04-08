In pics: blooming flowers at Palace Museum in Beijing
A tourist takes photos of blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China on April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Tourists view blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China on April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Tourists view blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China on April 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo taken on April 7, 2024 shows blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo taken on April 7, 2024 shows blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo taken on April 7, 2024 shows blooming flowers at the Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
