Migratory birds spotted in Karamay, NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 09:37, April 03, 2024
|Several egrets hunt for small fish at the Guhai Ecological Park in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo/Min Yong)
Migratory birds can be seen elegantly perched on the ice, gliding through the shallow water, and soaring above the reed marsh at the Guhai Ecological Park in Karamay city, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Since March, rising temperatures have been triggering the return of migratory birds from the south. They make a brief stop in the area before continuing their journey northward.
