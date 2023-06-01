Egrets build nests in mangrove forest in SE China's Fujian
Egrets rest and play at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Fang Wei)
Egrets arrived recently to breed and forage at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary in southeast China's Fujian Province. The white birds and the green mangrove trees create a beautiful scenery.
Covering an area of 2,360 hectares, the mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary is the first wetlands of international importance in Fujian Province.
Photo shows egrets atop mangrove trees at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Fang Wei)
An egret takes care of its chicks atop a mangrove tree at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Fang Wei)
Egrets rest and play at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Fang Wei)
Egrets rest and play at a mangrove national nature reserve in the Zhangjiang River estuary, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Fang Wei)
