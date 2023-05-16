Egrets play, forage in farm fields in SE China's Fujian
Egrets play and look for food near a farming machine in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)
Egrets were seen playing and looking for food near farming machines which were working in fields in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 11. Egrets are regular visitors of Fuzhou as the local ecological environment has continuously improved in recent years.
Egrets play and look for food in fields in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)
Egrets play and look for food in fields in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)
Egrets play and look for food near a farming machine in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)
Egrets play and look for food near a farming machine in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)
Photos
Related Stories
- In pics: Flock of egrets spotted at Yellow River wetland in north China’s Shanxi
- Egrets bathe in lake covered with blooming lotus flowers in E China’s Jiangsu
- Flock of egrets seen forgaging in paddy fields in E China's Jiangxi
- In pics: Various species of egrets live in harmony inside forest in SW China’s Yunnan
- Improved local ecology attracts egrets in E China's Zhejiang
- In pics: “egret kingdom” in east China's Jiangxi
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.