Egrets play, forage in farm fields in SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 13:07, May 16, 2023

Egrets play and look for food near a farming machine in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo/Zhang Bin)

Egrets were seen playing and looking for food near farming machines which were working in fields in Tantou township, Changle district, Fuzhou city, southeast China's Fujian Province, on May 11. Egrets are regular visitors of Fuzhou as the local ecological environment has continuously improved in recent years.

