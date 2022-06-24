Flock of egrets seen forgaging in paddy fields in E China's Jiangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:33, June 24, 2022

A farmer works in a paddy field nearby where a flock of egrets can be seen foraging, in Gaotian village, Xiangxing township, Yongxin county in east China's Jiangxi Province. (Photo/Zhou Yamao)

Farmers were busy ploughing paddy fields and transplanting rice seedlings with a flock of egrets foraging nearby in Gaotian village, Xiangxing township, Yongxin county in east China's Jiangxi Province.

Thanks to the village’s efforts to improve the local ecological environment in recent years, a growing number of herons and egrets have settled down there.

