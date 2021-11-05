Village in Guangxi sees increasing number of egrets thanks to efforts of bird rangers

People's Daily Online) 13:06, November 05, 2021

Egrets fly over a forest in Daman village, Liangqing district of Nanning city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Mo Zuyong)

Daman village in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region saw the number of migrating egrets increase from less than 100 in the 1980s to tens of thousands today, thanks to the efforts of a group of bird rangers and a sound natural environment, according to a local official.

Located in the Liangqing district in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi, the village established a patrol team to protect birds in 2006, said Lu Mingnian, deputy head of the villagers’ committee, noting that bird rangers need to regularly patrol the forests.

Meanwhile, protecting birds was incorporated into the village’s rules and regulations, said Lu, who is also the head of the patrol team, adding that now the villagers have a strong awareness towards the protection of bird populations.

Surrounded by lush mountains and vast bamboo forests, the village is an ideal habitat for egrets.

