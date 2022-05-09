Improved local ecology attracts egrets in E China's Zhejiang

People's Daily Online) 09:29, May 09, 2022

Photo shows egrets clustering in Ninghai county of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Flocks of egrets are seen clustering in Ninghai county of Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, which has become an ideal habitat for migratory birds in recent years.

With the local government taking various measures to tackle water pollution, control floods, stabilize water supply, improve drainage systems and promote water conservation, the ecological environment of Ninghai has been greatly improved, resulting in harmonious coexistence between nature and human.

