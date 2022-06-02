Home>>
In pics: Various species of egrets live in harmony inside forest in SW China’s Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 14:29, June 02, 2022
|Photo shows two intermediate egrets building a nest atop a tree. (Photo/Wu Zaizhong)
During the summer, different species of egrets can be found across villages and near rivers in Changning county, Baoshan city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province, living in harmony with nature and local residents while getting along great with each other.
Inside a forest, which is located in the eastern part of the county seat of Changning, the egrets leave their nests in the morning and then fly back home at dusk.
Between late April and early July every year, egrets will come to the forest to build nests, lay eggs, and raise their young. On one single tree, the nests of different egrets can be seen, indicating that the birds are capable of living in harmony with each other.
