Egrets bathe in lake covered with blooming lotus flowers in E China’s Jiangsu

People's Daily Online) 15:07, July 12, 2022

Egrets hover over beautiful lotus flowers inside the Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve in Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhang Lianhua)

As its lotus flowers entered into full blossom in recent days, the Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve in Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, has witnessed large flocks of egrets bathing in, foraging for food, and hovering above the waters of Hongze Lake, which is now covered with blooming lotus flowers and a dense green carpet of lotus leaves.

