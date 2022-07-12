Home>>
Egrets bathe in lake covered with blooming lotus flowers in E China’s Jiangsu
(People's Daily Online) 15:07, July 12, 2022
|Egrets hover over beautiful lotus flowers inside the Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve in Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhang Lianhua)
As its lotus flowers entered into full blossom in recent days, the Hongze Lake Wetland National Nature Reserve in Sihong county, east China’s Jiangsu Province, has witnessed large flocks of egrets bathing in, foraging for food, and hovering above the waters of Hongze Lake, which is now covered with blooming lotus flowers and a dense green carpet of lotus leaves.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Flock of egrets seen forgaging in paddy fields in E China's Jiangxi
- In pics: Various species of egrets live in harmony inside forest in SW China’s Yunnan
- Improved local ecology attracts egrets in E China's Zhejiang
- In pics: “egret kingdom” in east China's Jiangxi
- Egrets seen at Fenhe river wetland park in Taiyuan
- Little egrets fight for food at beach in Jahra Governorate, Kuwait
- Village in Guangxi sees increasing number of egrets thanks to efforts of bird rangers
- Egrets seen at beach in Capital Governorate, Kuwait
- Egrets at Xiangshan Forest Park, Jiangxi
- China sees remarkable progress of mangrove forest protection
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.