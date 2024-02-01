In pics: Egrets rest at Yundang Lake in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian

Egrets rest near the sluice of the Yundang Lake in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Photo provided to People’s Daily Online)

Decades ago, Yundang Lake, located in the heart of Xiamen, was marred by pollution. Through years of dedicated environmental preservation efforts since the 1980s, it has undergone a remarkable transformation into an urban oasis of tranquility and beauty—a natural haven amidst the city's skyscrapers.

Within the lagoon, small lush green islands have become a habitat for the egret, a signature bird of Xiamen. This picturesque setting not only provides a serene retreat for local residents but has also become a captivating destination for bird watchers and photographers who flock to capture the beauty of these birds in their natural environment.

Peng Zhiwei, the president of the Xiamen Bird Watching Society, has provided a collection of his egret photography to People’s Daily Online. His collection serves as a perfect testament to the successful environmental preservation of Yundang Lake.

