In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China

Xinhua) 09:18, January 29, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 26, 2024 shows light installations for an upcoming lantern show in Zigong, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The city of Zigong is well known for the large number of dinosaur fossils that have been unearthed in past decades. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Lantern shows in Zigong can be traced back to the Tang (618-907) and Song (960-1279) dynasties, which have developed into an international cultural activity with performances and night markets since 1987.

The 30th International Dinosaur Lantern Show, featuring high-tech installations such as artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) devices, will kick off here on Feb. 2 this year to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year.

